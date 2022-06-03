Luxury hotel brand Fairmont signs on to downtown Phoenix property

PHOENIX — Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a global chain of luxury hotels, has signed a definitive agreement for the development and management of a new hotel and residences in downtown Phoenix.

The Fairmont Phoenix will be going into the mixed-use tower incorporated into a historic building in downtown Phoenix’s warehouse district that was approved by the Phoenix City Council more than a year ago. The property is located at the southwest corner of First and Jackson streets in Phoenix.

The hotel is owned and being developed by Thunderbird Legacy Group and the Arizona Opportunities Industrialization Center (Arizona OIC), an active historic nonprofit organization that offers employment training and workforce development programs in Phoenix.

The hotel chain, which is owned by France-based Accor, announced the deal on Thursday morning. The company expects the downtown Phoenix hotel to open in early 2025.

