Lucid Motors starts production in Casa Grande with first deliveries expected in October

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Lucid Motors kicked off vehicle production in Casa Grande on Tuesday, marking a major production milestone for the first greenfield electric vehicle factory in North America.

The company’s Advanced Manufacturing Plant, or AMP-1, is running, and the first batch of vehicles are projected to be delivered to customers by late October, starting with its top-of-the-line Lucid Air Dream Edition, which costs $169,000.

Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) is based in Newark, California, but it chose to build its manufacturing facility in Pinal County, about an hour south of Phoenix.

The Lucid Air sedan is the first vehicle the company will produce, available in three different models. Lucid will also build its second vehicle, an SUV called the Gravity, on site in Casa Grande by 2023.

Two weeks ago, the Environment Protection Agency said that Lucid’s Air can get 520 miles per charge, beating Tesla's mark by more than 100 miles.

