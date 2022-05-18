Lucid Motors buys 120 acres near existing manufacturing facility in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Pinal County records and real estate database Vizzda show that an entity connected to Lucid Motors purchased about 120 acres adjacent to its existing Casa Grande manufacturing facility in May for $17.3 million in two separate transactions. The seller of the land was Phoenix-based Arizona Land Consulting LLC.

Newark, California-based Lucid Group Inc.'s current manufacturing facility is located about an hour south of Phoenix at the southwest corner of Thornton and Peters roads between Interstates 10 and 8 in Casa Grande.

The first land sale, which comprised 80 acres, is located near the northwest corner of Thornton Road and I-8, while the second land sale, which comprised 40 acres and closed on May 16, is located near the southeast corner of Thornton and Peters roads.

Scottsdale-based The Land Agency, a land brokerage firm, did not name the buyer or seller but said it brokered the sale of the 40 acres.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.