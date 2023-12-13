Lucid Group, Align Technology being removed from prestigious Nasdaq 100 ranks

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — After two years with a place in the prestigious Nasdaq 100 Index, electric luxury car maker Lucid Group Inc. is getting the bump.

The Newark, California-based Lucid — which builds its cars at a factory in Casa Grande in Pinal County — is being removed from the index, where it has been since December 2021, months after the company went public. Lucid’s removal will be official at the start of trading on Dec. 18.

Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) is one of two companies with strong Arizona ties being removed from the Nasdaq 100. Tempe-based Align Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) — which is the maker of Invisalign orthodontic products — is leaving at the same time.

