Lucid explores partnerships as automakers eye its Arizona manufacturing capabilities

Lucid Group Inc. is garnering automaker interest in its technology and manufacturing capabilities at its Arizona assembly plant, the California-based electric vehicle startup’s top executive said Tuesday.

Lucid is engaging in a “number of new conversations” with other automakers looking to leverage the electric vehicle company’s Casa Grande plant amid uncertainty over tariffs and efforts to onshore auto manufacturing, Lucid CEO Marc Winterhoff told investors and analysts on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

“It’s still early and talks are preliminary, but the president and the administration want to have a strong manufacturing sector in the U.S., and we are looking at potential ways we can leverage our assets,” Winterhoff said. “The recent purchase of certain Nikola assets gives us further optionality, while adding hundreds of more American jobs.”

Lucid acquired Nikola Corp.’s Coolidge manufacturing facility and its Phoenix headquarters for more than $30 million in a bankruptcy auction held in April.

