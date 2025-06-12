Lucid expands Arizona footprint with Phoenix facility, Coolidge plant acquired from Nikola

PHOENIX — California-based Lucid Group Inc. has opened its new Phoenix hub facility and Coolidge manufacturing plant after acquiring both sites from Nikola Corp. amid the Phoenix electric truck maker's bankruptcy auction.

Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) on Wednesday hosted a grand opening event at its Phoenix hub, marking “a strategic expansion” for the company by bolstering its manufacturing, product development and warehousing footprint by more than 884,000 square feet in Arizona.

“These new facilities provide Lucid with immediate and substantial capacity for advanced manufacturing activities, as well as developing product innovations and testing components and systems,” Adrian Price, Lucid’s senior vice president of operations, said. “This creates a powerful, integrated ecosystem with our existing manufacturing facility in Casa Grande."

