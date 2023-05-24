Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines to expand winter service between Phoenix, Milwaukee

PHOENIX — Sun Country Airlines (Nasdaq: SNCY) will add more nonstop, low-cost flights this winter between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The airline has extended its selling schedule through April 2024, allowing customers to book travel over the 2023 holiday season and for winter and spring break travel in 2024.

The twice-weekly Milwaukee-Phoenix winter flights kick in on Dec. 21, according to the airline's website. Some advance return fares starting in January are being advertised for as low as $140, plus taxes and airport fees.

