Los Angeles-based Flyby Robotics launching food delivery via drone in East Valley

Food delivery via drone has now arrived at the Val Vista Lakes neighborhood at the edge of Gilbert and Mesa.

Los Angeles-based Flyby Robotics launched a pilot program for drone food delivery for residents living within a one-mile radius of Nekter Juice Bar, MAD Greens and Tokyo Joe's in the neighborhood, the company announced.

“The pilot will last several weeks and there is potential for a permanent rollout in the future,” Jason Lu, Flyby’s co-founder and CEO, said in an email.

During the pilot, customers can order smoothies from Nekter Juice Bar, salad from MAD Greens, sushi from Tokyo Joe’s and crunchy shiitake mushroom chips from Popadelics for a $3 fee with average delivery times under four minutes, according to the company.

