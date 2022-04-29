Longtime Valley farmers market moving to innovation core in Phoenix

A staple event in downtown Phoenix is expanding and moving to a new location this May, but it's not going far.

The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market, which is managed by nonprofit Community Food Connections and sees an estimated 3,000 visitors weekly, is holding its last event this Saturday at its usual Central Avenue and McKinley Street location.

The market, which has nearly 150,000 followers on its social media platforms, has been part of downtown Phoenix for nearly 20 years and supports urban farmers and businesses that foster a sustainable food system and produce healthy products for the local community.

Starting May 7, the nonprofit organization will hold its weekly event with nearly 100 farmers and vendors at the Phoenix Bioscience Core, a growing research and innovation center just a few blocks away at 720 N. Fifth St. from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

