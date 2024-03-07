Long-planned Peoria retail development to open in 2024

PEORIA, AZ — Dirt has finally moved on a long-promised neighborhood retail center in Peoria's Happy Valley corridor, and the developer has secured the first two restaurant concepts for the project.

Called The Trailhead, the mixed-use development will feature more than $100 million worth of new buildings including a $65 million shopping center anchored by a 63,000-square-foot Safeway with quality sit-down restaurants, a 350-unit multifamily complex and a new church.

The first full-service eateries secured are Tacos & Craft, which offers scratch-made tacos and craft beer, and the Sparrow, a new American-themed concept from the creators of Squid Ink. Tacos & Craft also has a location in Tempe.

