Long-planned Peoria retail development to open in 2024

'The Trailhead' will be anchored by a Safeway location with new restaurants, a multi-family complex and a new church
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 07, 2024
PEORIA, AZ — Dirt has finally moved on a long-promised neighborhood retail center in Peoria's Happy Valley corridor, and the developer has secured the first two restaurant concepts for the project.

Called The Trailhead, the mixed-use development will feature more than $100 million worth of new buildings including a $65 million shopping center anchored by a 63,000-square-foot Safeway with quality sit-down restaurants, a 350-unit multifamily complex and a new church.

The first full-service eateries secured are Tacos & Craft, which offers scratch-made tacos and craft beer, and the Sparrow, a new American-themed concept from the creators of Squid Ink. Tacos & Craft also has a location in Tempe.

