Long-awaited Valley light rail extension set to open in late January

The extension runs from 19th and Dunlap avenues to the Metrocenter Mall redevelopment
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jan 04, 2024
PHOENIX — The long-awaited extension of Valley Metro's light rail system into northwest Phoenix will open on Jan. 27.

The 1.6-mile Northwest Extension Phase II project expands light rail service farther into northwest Phoenix, running west from 19th and Dunlap Avenues, going north on 25th Avenue, then west on Mountain View Road while crossing the I-17 freeway to the area around the Metrocenter Mall redevelopment.

The extension project includes the first elevated rail station, a rail-only bridge over I-17 and seven community-driven public art installations. The project also includes a transit center named in honor of former Phoenix Mayor and Councilmember Thelda Williams, who also served as Chair of Valley Metro Rail.

Construction on the project began in 2020 and will go into service two years ahead of its original 2026 projected opening date.

