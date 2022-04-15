Watch
Long-awaited Peoria shopping center a step closer after pushback from residents

Pederson Group
The Pederson Group plans to develop The Trailhead, a mixed-use project proposed in Peoria.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:39 AM, Apr 15, 2022
A long-awaited shopping center could finally be developed in Peoria if it receives approval needed from the city, but new plans for the project have already received pushback from residents.

Called The Trailhead, the 40-acre property is located on the northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road just south of a master-planned community called Aloravita, which is slated for nearly 2,000 single-family homes.

The Trailhead project was originally proposed as a $40 million, 25-acre upscale neighborhood lifestyle center with a 62,000-square-foot Safeway and several high-end restaurants. It is being developed by Phoenix-based Pederson Group Inc.

Now, Pederson Group is looking to build a similar mixed-use development with a 150,000-square-foot retail center anchored by a grocery store, restaurants, a 15,000-square-foot worship space and a three-story multifamily building with 336 units northeast of the commercial space.

