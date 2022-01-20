Local Mexican restaurant plans two new locations in West Valley

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe-based Someburros, a Mexican food restaurant, is bringing two new locations to West Valley cities Goodyear and Peoria.

Founded in 1986, the family-owned restaurant currently has 12 locations across the Phoenix area and Flagstaff and offers authentic Sonoran-style heirloom recipes from the owner's grandmother, Isabel Vasquez.

Now, Someburros is adding two 3,600-square-foot locations at Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear and at 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria just south of Arrowhead Towne Center.

Both locations will be the company's first with full drive-thru options and will each add about 50 new jobs. At the same time, Someburros plans to convert all of its restaurants into drive-thru models, which has seen renewed energy during the Covid-19 pandemic and is one of the biggest trends in the food-and-beverage industry.

Tim Vasquez, owner of Someburros, said they decided to update the model as a way to improve their systems and that drive-thrus provide "a product that is hot and fresh for the customer and minimizes wait times."

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.