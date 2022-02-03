Little Miss BBQ to open third restaurant in former Honey Bear's location

PHOENIX — Valley barbecue favorite Little Miss BBQ is growing its Phoenix footprint by buying the location of another barbecue staple, the Honey Bear’s BBQ restaurant on Central Avenue near Thomas Road.

“We’ve been going through the issue of how do we grow smartly,” Scott Holmes, owner of Little Miss BBQ, said. Holmes had been looking at a large location, about 8,000 square feet, in Chandler, but the construction costs were so high, and “the thought of hiring 35 to 40 people to run it was daunting.”

According to real estate database Vizzda, Little Miss BBQ bought the 2,400-square-foot Honey Bear’s restaurant at 2824 N Central Ave. for about $1.48 million. Holmes said Honey Bear’s will continue to operate through the first week of March, and then Little Miss BBQ will come in to “demo pretty much everything inside.”

“I’m a sucker for old buildings,” Holmes said. “We have our Seventh Street location, and this is a cool, A-frame building. I remember being 19 years old and going to Honey Bear’s, I loved that place when I was younger. They have been an institution in the Valley.”

