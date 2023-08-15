Little Miss BBQ owners cite rising costs as they cancel midtown Phoenix expansion

Little Miss BBQ is shelving its plans to expand into midtown Phoenix in the former Honey Bear’s BBQ restaurant on Central Avenue near Thomas Road.

Citing rising interest rates and increases in construction costs, the restaurant's owners Scott and Bekke Holmes said in a statement that it didn’t make financial sense to move forward with the project.

"We are truly appreciative of the overwhelming support we have received from our team and everyone that loves what we do. We know that there is going to be lots of disappointment in midtown when this gets out,” the Holmes said. “While we were incredibly excited and spent a lot of money with architects, engineers and for permits, we believe it is in the best interest to halt the project at this time."

