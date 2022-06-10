Lithium mining company plans to open research facility in Valley, create hundreds of jobs

Arizona Lithium Ltd. revealed plans to open a technologically advanced research and processing facility in the Valley and create hundreds of jobs.

Arizona Lithium, an Australian company that’s working on the Big Sandy open-pit lithium mining project in northern Arizona, said it has committed to the state for its new facility, which will bring more than 300 new jobs to the state.

The new facility will focus on technological advancements in lithium processing and will advance the battery materials industry in Arizona, the company said. The research facility is expected to be operational this year in a 15,000 to 20,000-square-foot space.

“This decision was made possible due to Arizona’s low cost, low regulatory environment,” said Paul Lloyd, managing director of Arizona Lithium in a statement. “We have spent nearly 12 months undertaking due diligence regarding site selection for our facilities, and the business environment in Arizona solidified our decision in selecting Arizona.”

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council said Arizona Lithium has not finalized a location for its facility. The Big Sandy lithium project is being developed by Australia-based Hawkstone Mining, according to reports about the project.

