Life Time Fitness to build giant location in the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Luxury fitness club Life Time Fitness has eyes on another big box location in the Valley.

Plans were submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission for a club on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and E. Ocotillo Road on a more than 15-acre site. The proposed fitness club will encompass more than 120,000 square feet between two stories and have 640 parking spaces, according to Vizzda LLC.

On June 1, the planning commission approved the site plan, landscape, grading and drainage, elevations and floor plans for LifeTime South Gilbert, according to the action minutes from the meeting.

Representatives from Life Time Fitness could not be immediately reached for comment.

Life Time Fitness already has a location in Gilbert — a 109,000-square-foot club at 381 E. Warner Road. The site includes indoor and outdoor pools kids spaces, locker rooms, saunas and steam rooms, according to Life Time's website.

A single-person monthly membership costs $99 per month for that location.

