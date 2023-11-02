LG Energy modifies battery manufacturing plans at proposed Queen Creek facility

LG Energy Solution is modifying its plans at its proposed 1.4-million-square-foot battery manufacturing plant in Queen Creek, stating it intends to make it a key production hub for cylindrical batteries in North America.

In a recent third-quarter earnings report, the South Korean battery company said it will now produce 46-Series cylindrical batteries at an annual capacity of 36 gigawatt-hours at the Queen Creek plant to “pre-emptively respond to market demands.”

The company had previously planned to make 2170-Series lithium-ion cylindrical batteries at an annual production capacity of 27 gigawatt hours.

