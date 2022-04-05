Letters, emails, and calls... are they legit?

PHOENIX — It's a golden rule... never give your information to people you don't know.

So, you get a survey in the mail asking you to answer some questions. Maybe it's a call with a great deal or an email offering a job opportunity.

How do you know if they're legitimate?

ABC15 viewer Nan got an invite to "complete a survey that would represent people like us" she said.

It's an Arizona Opinion Survey and its website says the topics "impact quality of life."

It's "nonpartisan," "confidential," and "anonymous."

Nan asked if it's "legit" saying if it's really about "improving our cities and states how great would that be."

While this survey had ended, you can expect more of them to pop up with big elections coming this November.

Before you consider taking part in any survey, remember to never give out personal information and research what you're getting into, first.

In this case, you should know where your answers will go and how they'll be used.

I asked those questions through the website's email address but didn't get a reply by our deadline.

All we know is it's a project of Sequoia Research LLC and they do similar surveys in other states.

Another ABC15 viewer, Denise, had a different concern about an email she received from a potential employer.

Like many people, Denise wanted a remote job and thought she found one paying $40 an hour.

She was sent some questions, sent back her answers, and got a surprise email response.

"Congratulations you got the job. I didn't speak to anybody. All I did was a questionnaire. I got a couple of emails and all of a sudden, I have a job?" Denise asked.

She found it was a scam, using real businesses and employee names to sound legit.

Protect yourself by always avoiding listings paying much higher than the norm or being hired without talking to anyone.

"You give them your Social Security number; you give them your banking information for direct deposits. I feel that's what they were fishing for," Denise added.

Jerrie and Cynthia let ABC15 know about a resurgence of a different kind of scam.

They recently got calls about deals that "would cut my payment in half."

It involves a new "partnership with eBay."

This scam falls apart when the scammer asks for "10 months upfront" or to pay with eBay gift cards.

But by that time, you could have given out personal information.