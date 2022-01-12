Lennar to build 300-plus homes in new planned Goodyear community

Miami-based Lennar Homes Corp. scooped up 75 acres in Goodyear in the first phase of a new planned community, Avion at Ballpark Village.

The sale price was $20.2 million, according to Land Advisors Organization, which brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Communities Southwest. Brokers on the deal were Greg Vogel, Ryan Semro, Bret Rinehart, Ben Heglie and West Campbell.

This first phase of the project consists of 327 platted lots. Lennar will be the only homebuilder in the first phase of the community, according to Communities Southwest, the developer of Avion at Ballpark Village.

At full buildout Avion at Ballpark Village will include at least 575 single-family homes. While the first phase will have 327 homes built by Lennar, the second phase will include 248 platted lots and an unspecified number of medium-density houses will be constructed in the 24-acre third and final phase, according to Communities Southwest. No other homebuilders for Avion at Ballpark Village have been announced yet.

Lennar plans to have model units open in mid-2023, according to the homebuilder. Lennar will build single-and two-story homes ranging from 1,400 square feet to nearly 2,700 square feet, starting in the $400,000s, said Jeff Gunderson, senior vice president, land operations at Lennar.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

