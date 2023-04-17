Watch Now
Legendary Phoenix Italian restaurant to close, but founder's family cooking up something new

Posted at 9:01 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 12:01:47-04

PHOENIX — Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant, which opened in Phoenix in 1977, is set to close forever in May, but the family of its founder Tomaso Maggiorewill be opening a new restaurant across the street dedicated to the well-known chef.

Tomaso Maggiore'sson Joey, who is the founder and CEO of his own restaurant company called The Maggiore Group, is set to open a new restaurant called Il Massetos on the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix in early 2024 in the former Bank of America space. Il Massetos means “Tomaso” in the Sicilian language.

Il Massetos will be a fine dining concept that will transform the former the bank vault into a piano bar, two large outdoor dining patios and private dining rooms. The menu at Il Massetos will feature restaurant favorites from Tomaso’s plus Joey Maggiore'sspin on his father’s classic Italian dishes.

