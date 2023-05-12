Leaders seek solutions for traffic congestion in growing part of West Valley

SURPRISE, AZ — State and local leaders are working on potential solutions for the growing congestion and traffic issues in the northwestern part of the Valley, an area that is slated for substantial growth in the next decade.

As developers added homes and more people have moved to Surprise, this growth has put a strain on traffic at the Loop 303 and Grand Avenue, or U.S. Highway 60 interchange. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the challenges and potential impacts of ongoing development.

Major commercial, logistics and manufacturing hubs have also brought more workers and their families to the area, while more projects are planned for the next decade including a massive BNSF Railway. Co. rail complex and logistics center that's slated to bring 30 million square feet of warehouses.

Earlier this year, elected officials in Surprise submitted a letter to state Reps. Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko asking for their help to find solutions to the growing problems at the intersection.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.