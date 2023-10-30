LDS church to develop huge build-to-rent project in Queen Creek

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — one of the largest private landowners in Arizona — plans to develop a gated rental community in Queen Creek.

On Oct. 18, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved zoning changes to the land near Pima and Meridian roads to pave the way for development.

The gated rental community, to be called Elanto, will total 320 units and be built on nearly 54 acres.

In 2018, 516 acres owned by the church were annexed by the town, said Adam Baugh, partner at Withey Morris Baugh and zoning attorney for the project.

