Latest population surge puts distance between Phoenix and Philadelphia among largest US cities

The Phoenix metro continues to gain ground quickly among the largest U.S. cities ranked by population.

According to new data released this month from the U.S. Census Bureau, Phoenix has surged further ahead of Philadelphia to become entrenched as the fifth-largest city in the U.S.

While Phoenix and Philadelphia were virtually neck and neck according to the 2020 Census hard count numbers, Philadelphia actually has seen its population shrink in the past two years while Phoenix's population continued to rise, according to the latest data released.

Here's the new list of America's biggest cities, with their population estimates as of July 2022:

New York, 8,335,897

Los Angeles, 3,822,238

Chicago, 2,665,039

Houston, 2,302,878

Phoenix, 1,644,409

Philadelphia, 1,567,258

San Antonio, Texas, 1,472,909

San Diego, 1,381,162

Dallas, 1,299,544

Austin, Texas, 974,447

Jacksonville, 971,319

San Jose, California, 971,233

Fort Worth, Texas, 956,709

Columbus, Ohio, 907,971

Charlotte, N.C., 897,720

