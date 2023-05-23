Latest population surge puts distance between Phoenix and Philadelphia among largest US cities

The Phoenix metro continues to gain ground quickly among the largest U.S. cities ranked by population.
According to new data released this month from the U.S. Census Bureau, Phoenix has surged further ahead of Philadelphia to become entrenched as the fifth-largest city in the U.S.
While Phoenix and Philadelphia were virtually neck and neck according to the 2020 Census hard count numbers, Philadelphia actually has seen its population shrink in the past two years while Phoenix's population continued to rise, according to the latest data released.
Here's the new list of America's biggest cities, with their population estimates as of July 2022:
New York, 8,335,897
Los Angeles, 3,822,238
Chicago, 2,665,039
Houston, 2,302,878
Phoenix, 1,644,409
Philadelphia, 1,567,258
San Antonio, Texas, 1,472,909
San Diego, 1,381,162
Dallas, 1,299,544
Austin, Texas, 974,447
Jacksonville, 971,319
San Jose, California, 971,233
Fort Worth, Texas, 956,709
Columbus, Ohio, 907,971
Charlotte, N.C., 897,720