Latest Phoenix Sky Harbor data shows airport on track for best year yet

Headed into the holiday travel season, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is pacing ahead of its busiest year ever, according to the latest report from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

The report, which focuses on passenger count from October, showed that more than 4.3 million passengers traveled through Phoenix Sky Harbor that month, a 7.9% increase from October 2022.

Sky Harbor’s passenger count in October was up 11.2% compared to October 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Sky Harbor, and most of the commercial aviation industry, still regard 2019 as the last year of surging growth before the arrival of Covid-19 and its accompanying economic struggles.

Sky Harbor’s busiest year on record was 2019 with more than 46.2 million passengers.

