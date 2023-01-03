Las Vegas multifamily developer proposes Tempe mixed-use project

TEMPE, AZ — Fore Property Co. is seeking approval to start its next multifamily project in the Valley.

Tempe City Council will kick off the new year by considering a proposal for a six-story, 343-unit called Rio & McClintock at its Jan. 5 meeting, according to city planner Obenia Kingsby. The 3.4-acre site slated for the proposed mixed-use project is located south of Loop 202 on the southeast corner of McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Earlier this month, Tempe Development Review Commission recommended that the city approve a zoning map amendment, a planned area development overlay and a development plan review for Rio & McClintock.

Plans call to demolish the existing 31,410-square-foot light manufacturing building and 13,720-square-foot storage warehouse to make way for the mixed-use site, according to real estate database Vizzda.

