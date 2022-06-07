Large retail center with proposed Costco slated for West Valley municipality

A massive paved lot in Buckeye could be developed nearly 20 years after a retail center was first proposed for the property.

The site is located on the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way near the east entrance of Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

Prior to the Great Recession, the property was slated for a 744,000-square-foot power center called Buckeye Parkway Center anchored by a Super Target, but plans never came to fruition.

Now, San Diego-based developer Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc., also known as SIHI, is looking to build a similar retail center that could be anchored by Costco and comprise 18 buildings of various sizes totaling 411,000 square feet, according to a new brochure of the property.

At a June 7 meeting, Buckeye City Council will hold a public hearing for a public infrastructure reimbursement agreement for Nevada Holding Co. LP, which is connected to Sunbelt Holdings, according to city documents.

