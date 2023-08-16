Land developer plans 1,600-acre industrial park, homes in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Jeff Garrett is locked and loaded with zoning and water approvals for a new commercial and residential project that will add 5.5 million square feet of industrial and more than 1,200 homes to Buckeye.

"We have interest from multiple industrial developers," said Garrett, founder of Scottsdale-based Garrett Development Corp. "Buckeye is the future of this industrial market."

Called Westpark, the 5.5 million square feet of industrial space on 402 acres would be built in two phases, with 202 acres for the first phase, he said.

When he first began assembling parcels of land at Interstate 10 and Palo Verde Road in Buckeye in 2010, colleagues would tell him he bought land at the last diamond interchange before leaving town on the way to California. Now that thought has been reversed, he said, and it's considered the first full diamond interchange into the fast-growing Buckeye area.

