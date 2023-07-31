Labor group that opposed Coyotes' arena wants Glendale resort incentives placed on ballot

Worker Power Institute, an Arizona nonprofit, wants the public to have the final say on tax incentives being provided to the 60-acre VAI Resort development in Glendale by placing the project on the ballot.

The group previously worked against the proposed Coyotes arena in Tempe, which was rejected by voters in May. Worker Power Institute (WPI) also prevailed in a yearlong effort in court to place the $1.8 billion South Pier project in Tempe on the ballot but did not pursue an election.

WPI said on Thursday that it has turned in more than 5,500 signatures to the city of Glendale in order to put the incentives up for a public vote on a future city ballot, citing a lack of transparency, concerns over water use, noise and traffic and "large property tax breaks."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.