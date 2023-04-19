LA firm commits $20M for major renovation of Scottsdale's Ilume Innovation Center

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners is committing more than $20 million for a major renovation plan to finish converting Ilume Innovation Center in Scottsdale.

The renovation will help transform the 370,000-square-foot building into a fully lab-enabled life science facility.

Plans call for building several move-in-ready wet lab suites. Upgraded tenant amenities include a fitness center, auditorium meeting space, tenant lounge and 1.5-acre rooftop garden.

Designed by famed architect Will Bruder, the building at 19001 N. Scottsdale Road originally served as the headquarters for Henkel North American.

Stockdale bought the four-story building in December 2019, paying $65 million to Henkel Corp., according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

Current tenants include Systems Oncology, CommonSpirit Health Reference Lab, INanoBio Inc., along with 2023 BIG Innovation Award recipient technology firm GPS Insight.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.