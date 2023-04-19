LA firm commits $20M for major renovation of Scottsdale's Ilume Innovation Center

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners is committing more than $20 million for a major renovation plan to finish converting Ilume Innovation Center in Scottsdale.
The renovation will help transform the 370,000-square-foot building into a fully lab-enabled life science facility.
Plans call for building several move-in-ready wet lab suites. Upgraded tenant amenities include a fitness center, auditorium meeting space, tenant lounge and 1.5-acre rooftop garden.
Designed by famed architect Will Bruder, the building at 19001 N. Scottsdale Road originally served as the headquarters for Henkel North American.
Stockdale bought the four-story building in December 2019, paying $65 million to Henkel Corp., according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.
Current tenants include Systems Oncology, CommonSpirit Health Reference Lab, INanoBio Inc., along with 2023 BIG Innovation Award recipient technology firm GPS Insight.