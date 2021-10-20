LA Dodgers, White Sox joint venture seeks proposals to develop 53 acres next to Glendale spring training facilities

GLENDALE, AZ — A joint venture between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox called Camelback Spring Training LLC is seeking proposals to develop 53 acres next to the Camelback Ranch - Glendale baseball facility.

The developer request calls for “compatible and complimentary” land uses on five lots adjacent to the spring training facilities on Camelback Road and Ball Park Boulevard near Glendale, a large suburb west of Phoenix.

The property is suitable for a mixed-use development, but any project must receive zoning and plan approvals, according to the request. The lots are mostly owned by city of Glendale, but fall within Phoenix jurisdiction and are managed by Camelback Spring Training.

John Kaites, who serves as a consultant for both teams, said residential, hospitality and retail could be built on the site, but said the teams like the idea of having retail and a hotel option. Kaites said they could choose one or more developers for the project and hope to start construction within the next year.

Camelback Ranch, which opened in 2009, sits just west of Loop 101 and is near the Westgate Entertainment District, the Cardinals stadium, Gila River Arena, the planned Crystal Lagoons Island Resort and a planned mixed-used development by Plaza Cos.

