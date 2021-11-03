Korean fried chicken restaurant opens in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Bap and Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant started in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has opened a new location in Chandler.

The restaurant, which features a combination of Korean and American style fried chicken and rice bowls, opened its doors at 960 N. 54th Street in Chandler on Nov. 1, but will hold a grand opening on Nov. 16.

Bap and Chicken opened in a 3,200-square-foot former Habit Burger location.

“I’ve really enjoyed spending time in the Phoenix area and feel that Chandler is the perfect location for us to open our second location,” owner John Gleason said in a statement.

This is only the second Bap and Chicken location, but Gleason told the Business Journal in September that he could see opening multiple spots in the Phoenix area.

