Korean electronics giant LG plans $2.8 billion plant in Queen Creek

South Korea-based electronics giant LG is planning a $2.8 billion plant in Queen Creek, which town documents say will create 2,800 jobs and include 1 million square feet of new development.
Queen Creek Town Council voted at its March 16 meeting on a development agreement and foreign trade zone recommendation for ES America LLC for 300 acres of land that are part of a larger, 650-acre parcel that will be sold at an Arizona State Land Department auction on April 19. The items were approved 5-2 without discussion from the Council. Councilmembers Leah Martineau and Emilena Turley voted against approval.
City documents show that the company chose Queen Creek after a “national search involving multiple states and regions.”
According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, LG Energy Solution Ltd. is principal of ES America.