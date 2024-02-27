KORE Power ready for next step toward construction of battery plant in Buckeye

Vertical construction for the long-planned KOREPlex battery cell manufacturing plant could start this year pending approval of the company's site plans.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based KORE Power Inc. has completed some site work but has yet to start major construction on its planned facilities just east of State Route 85 and south of Baseline Road in Buckeye, about 40 minutes west of downtown Phoenix.

Buckeye's planning commission is scheduled to vote on KORE's latest site plan at its Feb. 27 meeting. If approved, the plan would expire in February 2026 if a building permit has not been issued for the project, a city of Buckeye staff report said.

The first phase, representing an investment of more than $1 billion, includes more than 1 million square feet including a 908,880-square-foot manufacturing plant, 27,930 square feet of administrative office space and 14 ancillary storage and supportive buildings of various sizes, according to site plans submitted to Buckeye.

