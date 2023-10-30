Watch Now
Kevin Durant-backed SPAC to wind down after no target business found

Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns become overnight favorites to win the Western Conference after pulling off a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for superstar Kevin Durant. (Photo illustration courtesy Suns.com)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 11:47:39-04

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and his fellow investors in a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will wind down and dissolve the entity after being unable to consummate a merger deal with a target company.

Durant — who was playing for the Brooklyn Nets at the time — and his partners set up their SPAC, known as Infinite Acquisition Corp., back in 2021, looking to invest in "companies in sectors such as sports, health, e-commerce, food and cryptocurrency," according to its SEC filings.

In late 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, SPACs were all the rage when the initial public offering market had dried up and private companies were looking for a quick way to get listed on Wall Street. SPACs are also known as "blank check" companies.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

