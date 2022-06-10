Judge rules Starbucks did not fire Arizona employees for unionizing

A federal judge in Arizona ruled Wednesday against the National Labor Relations Board saying that Starbucks Corp. does not have to reinstate three employees involved in unionization efforts.

The NLRB alleged that three employees – Laila Dalton, Alyssa Sanchez and Tyler Gillette – all were wrongfully terminated because of their efforts to unionize the Starbucks location near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

Starbucks claimed that Dalton was the only one terminated and that Sanchez and Gillette left on their own accord. Gillette has since returned to Starbucks and was promoted to a barista trainer.

The NLRB has filed two complaints of anti-union behavior against the Seattle-based coffee giant in Arizona this year.

