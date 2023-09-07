Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Joint venture moves forward on West Valley city center development

Surprise retail.jpg
SimonCRE
A joint venture with Carefree Partners, SimonCRE and the city of Surprise is bringing a new retail center to the city's future downtown area.
Surprise retail.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 11:40:42-04

Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled its branding and new tenants for a planned mixed-use center in Surprise's growing downtown.

The new 70,000-square-foot project will be called Elm Street at Surprise City Center and is part of a joint-venture between SimonCRE, Phoenix-based Carefree Partners and the city of Surprise.

At full build-out the development will feature a walkable urban center new stores, restaurants, entertainment and two-story office spaces south of Bell Road near Surprise City Hall and Ottawa University.

"We see the vision the city has for this area, and there is a lot of potential for an amazing and walkable streetscape,” said Joshua Simon, Founder and CEO of SimonCRE in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!