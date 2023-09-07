Joint venture moves forward on West Valley city center development

Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled its branding and new tenants for a planned mixed-use center in Surprise's growing downtown.

The new 70,000-square-foot project will be called Elm Street at Surprise City Center and is part of a joint-venture between SimonCRE, Phoenix-based Carefree Partners and the city of Surprise.

At full build-out the development will feature a walkable urban center new stores, restaurants, entertainment and two-story office spaces south of Bell Road near Surprise City Hall and Ottawa University.

"We see the vision the city has for this area, and there is a lot of potential for an amazing and walkable streetscape,” said Joshua Simon, Founder and CEO of SimonCRE in a statement.

