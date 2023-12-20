Japanese steakhouse to bring 'dinnertainment' to Peoria shopping center

PEORIA, AZ — Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will be taking over space at the Park West shopping center in Peoria that was formerly filled by Toby Keith's Bar and Grill.

The teppanyaki and sushi restaurant, which opened its first Valley location in North Scottsdale in 2018, is expected to open in the 7,500-square-foot space in January. Kasai has completely remodeled the building, adding in new décor and design elements similar to the Scottsdale location.

The updated dining room will feature traditional tables, 12 teppanyaki tables and a bar that can seat 50. There will also be a patio that can fit 20 guests.

