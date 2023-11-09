Japanese restaurant Pepper Lunch selects Phoenix for first North American franchise

PHOENIX — Pepper Lunch, a Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, has signed its first franchise development agreement for North America in Phoenix.

The Bid Investment Group, led by Jake Ireland, has signed on to develop 10 stores over the next five years across metro Phoenix, with the first restaurant to open by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

"Phoenix is now the first new franchisee in the new era of Pepper Lunch franchising," said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch.

Plans call for opening eight stores in metro Phoenix and two in other markets of Arizona.

