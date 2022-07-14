Japan-based bowling and entertainment concept coming to Glendale mall

GLENDALE, AZ — Arrowhead Towne Center, a large indoor mall in Glendale, will soon be home to the Valley’s first Round1 Bowling & Amusement location.

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC), the owner of Arrowhead Towne Center and other major shopping destinations in the Valley like Scottsdale Fashion Square and Kierland Commons, announced it has signed a lease with Round One Entertainment Inc. for a 83,114-square-foot space at the Glendale mall.

Round One, which is based out of Japan and started opening stores in the U.S. in 2008, will be opening its Round1 Bowling concept there, as well as its Sports Challenge — or Spo-Cha — brand, which includes several activities like basketball, batting cages, trampolines, dodgeball, billiards, ping pong, a mechanical bull and kids play area.

There is a Round1 location in Tucson, but the Arrowhead store will be the first one in the Valley and the first with dual Spo-Cha concept in the state.

