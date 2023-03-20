Island-food restaurant chain to enter Arizona after landing franchising deal

PHOENIX — Kansas City-based Island food restaurant Hawaiian Bros. is set to expand to Arizona after signing a multi-unit franchisee agreement with Stine Enterprises.

Stine Enterprises, which already has a strong presence in Arizona, will develop 75 units of the plate lunch restaurant concept in Arizona and north Texas.

“Given the operational excellence of Stine Enterprises and their commitment to the communities they serve, they are an ideal first franchise partner for our brand,” Hawaiian Bros Island Grill President and Co-CEO Scott Ford said in a statement. “The combined experience from the team and expertise in the industry will help elevate the brand and aid in our rapid growth efforts.”

Stine Enterprises plans to build most of the new locations from the ground up and will invest up to $2 million in the building and development of each site.

Adam Stine, president and owner of Phoenix-based Stine Enterprises, said he plans to build at least 50 locations and hire 40 employees at each restaurant, creating about 2,000 new jobs in Arizona.

