Indiana developer buys 166 acres of land in Mesa, plans large-scale industrial project

MESA, AZ — An Indianapolis-based investor with several other projects in the Phoenix area bought 166 acres of land in Mesa in one of the largest land sales in the southeast Valley in the past decade.

Phoenix-based ViaWest Group sold the land on behalf of BD218 LLC, which according to real estate database Vizzda, is an entity with members including Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver, Suns executive Samuel Garvin and Steve Hilton, executive chairman and former CEO of Meritage Homes.

Scannell Properties, which is also planning to develop a 240-acre site in southwest Phoenix near the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway, bought the land for $36 million. A large-scale, class A industrial development is being planned for the site, but details are still being finalized.

The site, located at the southwest corner of Warner and Ellsworth roads, was part of a 218-acre parcel the group purchased in 2007. Later, the Salt River Project purchased 35 acres of the land and 17 acres from that parcel was used for the Loop 202 expansion.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.