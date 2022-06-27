Independents Week returns to support local small businesses in Arizona

PHOENIX — Independents Week, which celebrates and encourages patronage at locally owned businesses, returns this year from June 25 to July 4.

Presented by Local First Arizona, Independents Week is an annual summer campaign to rally the community behind the importance of supporting small businesses. It’s part of a national effort among independent business alliances and Local First networks.

To participate, visit localfirstaz.com and download the digital call-to-action card, or bingo card, or pick up a physical one, said Thomas Barr, vice president of business development at Local First. Visit any participating business to fill spots like supporting a women-owned business, getting coffee from a local coffee shop or visiting your favorite local takeout shop.

Completing a vertical or horizontal line gives you a chance to win prizes, including tickets to Jack Harlow, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Rising and Anger Management Comedy Night at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff. Completing the whole card might win you a curated grand prize pack.

Participating businesses include retail and restaurants like ice cream shops, but also advertising companies, office supply companies and museums, including the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

