Ice manufacturer ordered to pay fine, improve Phoenix facility in EPA settlement

PHOENIX — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Reddy Ice Corp. recently reached a settlement agreement for the company's failure to comply with clean air laws at one of its Phoenix facilities.

As part of the settlement, Texas-based Reddy Ice will pay $182,659 in civil penalties and make safety improvements to the Phoenix facility, which is located at 4626 S. 40th St. just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Interstate 10.

Reddy Ice did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the settlement. According to its website, Reddy Ice has three locations in the Phoenix metro.

The EPA said in a statement released Oct. 4 that the settlement followed the agency's inspection of the ice manufacturing facility in June 2019. It was determined that Reddy Ice did not follow Clean Air Act Section 112(r) rules.

