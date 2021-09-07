How the Diamondbacks' payroll stacks up against other MLB teams

PHOENIX — It's no secret that the Arizona Diamondbacks have one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, ranking alongside the team's current standing with the second-worst record in the league.

A new USA Today analysis of MLB payrolls shows just how much of a gap the D-backs face against the league's deep-pocketed juggernauts. Arizona's payroll of $99,476,000 ranks 21st in the 30-team league.

The team currently has a 44-89 record at the bottom of the National League West. Only the Baltimore Orioles at 40-90 in the talent-laden American League East have a worse record, and a much smaller payroll than the D-backs at $52.3 million. Still, that means in comparing payroll per win, the Orioles have a vastly superior ranking than Arizona.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are battling the San Francisco Giants for top spot in the NL West, have the biggest payroll in baseball at $261.16 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $203.6 million, the New York Mets at $196.5 million, the Philadelphia Phillies at $191.15 million, while the Boston Red Sox round out the top five at $186.2 million.

