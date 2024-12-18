How ASU's football success translates into more revenue, NIL deals for players

After Arizona State University’s football team beat BYU on Nov. 23 – a win that led to the field being stormed twice by the ASU faithful – the Sun Devils' head coach, Kenny Dillingham, invoked a famous movie quote to fans, alumni, boosters and local businesses on how they can ensure wins like that in the future.

“Pay the man his money,” Dillingham said in the postgame press conference, imitating John Malkovich’s character Teddy KGB from the 1998 film “Rounders.”

The clip of Dillingham’s impression has gone viral on social media and the point he was trying to make – that in college football today the best players will play at the schools where they can get paid the most money – has started to set in.

“We've had a lot of new donors come into the equation,” Brittani Willett, the president of the Sun Angel Collective, told the Business Journal. “People that hadn't been giving before, people that were already giving and making an additional one-time or upping their monthly membership and businesses reaching out and asking how they can support."

