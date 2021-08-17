How Arizona employers can advertise jobs for free and tap into college student workforce

A new partnership between Maricopa County Community College District and Pipeline AZ is taking career development to a new level — allowing employers to advertise job postings for free and connecting employers with college students for high-need positions.

With the Valley's "enormous job growth," employers aren't filling all the positions they need, said Meredith Warner, district director for academic and student affairs for MCCCD.

This new partnership between the state's largest community college system and the Phoenix nonprofit will allow every MCCCD student to access customized career exploration tools through the Pipeline AZ, platform that brings together students seeking career opportunities with employers looking to fill a vast number of jobs.

Students complete a user profile , including a skills assessment, where they identify various fields of interest — it's like "What Color is Your Parachute" from the 1970s but on steroids.

When they complete their profiles, students have access to a variety of career exploration opportunities. Meanwhile, employers can check out these student profiles and offer internships and other high-need entry-level jobs as students continue to complete their education.

