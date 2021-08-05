Houston-based Green Mountain Energy applies to enter Arizona electricity market

A Texas-based electric company is hoping to become the first 100% renewable energy provider in Arizona after applying to enter the state’s electricity market on Wednesday.

Green Mountain Energy, a subsidiary of Houston-based NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), announced its filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission on Wednesday afternoon, saying that Arizona customers and businesses should have a greener option among their utility providers.

“Arizona consumers want to live sustainably across all parts of their lives, including the energy they use at home. They deserve the freedom to choose clean energy, now,” Green Mountain vice president and general manager Mike Parsons said in a statement.

“We applaud the Corporation Commission for recognizing the importance of renewable energy in working toward a cleaner planet, and Green Mountain can help accelerate their timeline. As more consumers choose to switch to clean energy, they will help increase the supply of renewable energy by growing demand and reducing their carbon footprint.”

There are currently 16 electric companies regulated by the ACC, the two largest, investor-owned utilities being Arizona Public Services and Tucson Electric Power Company. The Salt River Project in Maricopa County is not regulated by the ACC.

Read more of this story from the Business Journals.