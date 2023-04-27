Hotel set to bring party-friendly vibe to historic building in downtown Phoenix

It says a lot about a hotel and the vibe it is trying to create when the front desk and the lobby bar are the same thing. That is what the Moxy Downtown Phoenix is doing.

Set to open in June, the hotel, which is located on nine floors of the historic Luhrs Building in downtown Phoenix, is one of the more unique hospitality properties in the Phoenix area, Eren Bicakci, the general manager or “captain” of the Moxy Downtown Phoenix, told the Business Journal.

“The bartender will serve you your favorite drink when you check in,” Bicakci said. “It’s like a college dorm feel with the open spaces and community tables.”

The 164-room hotel was built to be “efficient.” The rooms are smaller, each featuring bunk beds, twins and just a single queen bed. Bicakci said the rooms weren’t meant to be stayed in for weeks or months at a time, but a place to crash after going to a game or concert and drinking at the lobby bar.

“We want to be the party central for the pre-party and after-party. They can have the real party somewhere else,” Bicakci said.

