Hotel San Carlos in downtown Phoenix set for $80 million renovation project

The historic Hotel San Carlos — one of the longest-operating hotels in downtown Phoenix — is set for an $80 million renovation, according to city of Phoenix documents.

In August, the owner of the hotel, Columbus-based Rockbridge Capital LLC, applied for a $500,000 grant through a city of Phoenix historic preservation office program to help with the costs of rehabilitating the hotel.

Located at 202 N. Central Ave., or the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Hotel San Carlos was built in 1928 and was once a getaway spot for tourists and Hollywood movie stars. It was also one of the first Phoenix hotels with steam heat, elevators and air-cooling.

The Renaissance-revival style hotel is seven stories with a basement, three rooftops and currently houses restaurants including the Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub and Mexican eatery Centrico. A recognizable aluminum sign that was installed in 1955 also also adorns a corner of the building from the second to seventh floors.

